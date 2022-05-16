Mall-Goers Robbed At Gunpoint By Three Anne Arundel County Teens: Police

Three juveniles robbed two people at gun point while at a mall in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The victims told police they were being followed by the suspects at the mall on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, Anne Arundel County Police say.

When they realized, they were being followed, the victims started running and the suspects ensued, police said. When they caught up to them, the juveniles punched, one in the head, and pushed the victims to the ground.

One even displayed a handgun and even threatened to shoot if they said anything, police said. The suspects then stole the victim's property and fled the scene, according to police.

Two of the suspects are described as black males wearing black sweatsuits and the third is described as a black male wearing a light green sweatsuit carrying a black backpack with a black handgun, say officials.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

