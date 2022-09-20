Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Detectives say that a 2009 Lexus SUV driven by Kenya Johnson, 47, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 100 when it struck a 2011 Honda Civic driven by Charles Bennet, 37, head-on. Directly after, a 1994 Chevrolet van driven by Calvert struck the Lexus head-on.

Calvert's van began to rotate and was struck by a 2022 Chevrolet truck that was towing two jet skis driven by Robert Sippel, 30. The jet skis were thrown from the trailer in the collision. Calvert's van left the roadway and stopped after it overturned in a wooded area on the right-hand shoulder.

A second Lexus driven by Babajide Akinbobola, 44, then rounded the curve in the roadway and sideswiped the eastbound Lexus, causing it to rotate and get pushed into the median of Route 100.

Calvert was rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. The other injured drivers were taken to local medical facilities to be treated for their injuries.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

