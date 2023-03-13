Harwood Father 'Pistol Whips' Son In Head After Assaulting Grandmother: Anne Arundel Police

A Harwood man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting several family members over the weekend, authorities announced.

Anne Arundel County police were called to the 4700 block of Flanders Lane around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, March 12 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators learned that Robert Lee Bias Jr. was outside of a residence arguing with his mother when he reportedly grabbed her by the jacket, causing her to fall down the porch steps.

Two additional victims, identified as Bias' son and daughter, tried to intervene, prompting Bias to go inside and retrieve a handgun.

Bias then reportedly walked back outside and fired several rounds into the air before pointing the empty gun at his family, eventually 'pistol whipping' his son in the back of the head.

Police took Bias into custody and charged him accordingly.

