Police & Fire

Glen Burnie Man, 22, Arrested For Spraying Swastikas In Elvatontown Community

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A man from Glen Burnie has been arrested for spray painting Anti-Semitic symbols throughout the Elvatontown community, authorities said.

Brandon Ryan Dozier, 22, allegedly painted two Swastikas on the roadway and one on an HOA-owned building around 6:30 a.m. on March 28, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Police were made aware of the situation after multiple vandalisms were reported by the community. Crews were on scene removing the offensive material as well, police added. 

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6135 or send tips to the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

