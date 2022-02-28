Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Florida Man Killed By Maryland Woman Who Had Protective Order Against Him: Police

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriffs Office

A woman in Maryland shot and killed a 52-year-old Florida man whom she had a protective order against on Sunday, Feb. 27, authorities said.

Authorities responding to the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley on reports of a shooting found Danny Ray Sidders, of Orlando, dead around 11 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Sidders and the woman, authorities said.

Initial investigations show a domestic altercation between a female subject and Sidders took place and the result of that was the female shot and killed Sidders.

The woman has fully cooperated with police, to include hours of interviews and has not been charged.

