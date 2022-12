Video shows the moment a driver was pulled from a burning pickup Monday, Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County.

Cpl. Ranck was the first on scene of the crash at Route 50 and I-97 around 12:30 p.m. Bodycam footage shows officer smashing the windows of a black pickup truck.

With the assistance of a PGFD ambulance, Ranck pulled the driver from the burning vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more

