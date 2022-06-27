Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police & Fire

DC Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

Annie DeVoe
DC pursuit-crash
DC pursuit-crash Photo Credit: NBC Washington

A motorcyclist being chased by police officers crashed on a Northeast D.C. street, reports NBC Washington.

The early morning chase led to the motorcyclist hitting a pole at Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue NE shortly before 3 a.m., reports the outlet.

Several officers were still on the scene hours after the incident.

To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here. 

