Creepy Teens Surround Woman At Annapolis Gas Station Before Shooting At Passenger

Police are on the lookout for a man they believe shot at two people at an Annapolis gas station.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, Anne Arundel County Police officers received a report of a shooting at a gas station in the 2000 block of West Street.

Investigators say several men in a white van approached a woman who had pulled into the gas station after the man accompanying her had walked inside to pay.

The driver of the white van reportedly asked the woman if she was using the pump that her vehicle was parked next to, while another stared at her, police said. A third man allegedly made an obscene gesture toward the woman.

The male passenger then walked back outside from the gas station after paying for fuel and confronted the trio, resulting in one of the three suspects firing shots toward the victims.

All three of the men then got back into the white van and fled the scene.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early twenties. No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

