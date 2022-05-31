CPR Performed On Victim Pulled From Car In Frederick County Pond

Firefighters rescued a driver who sent his car careening into a pond in Frederick County Tuesday, May 31, authorities said.

The victim was found in his car in the retaining pond behind the CVS at 5414 Rotary Avenue in New Market around 8:45 p.m,, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

The Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue was assisted by sheriff's deputies in extricating the victim.

CPR was performed before he was taken to Frederick Health Hospital in unknown condition.

