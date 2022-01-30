Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Civilian Dead, Police Officer Critical In Maryland Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County PD
Anne Arundel County PD Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

One man died and a police officer was critically injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday, Jan. 30 in Anne Arundel County, authorities confirmed

The incident occurred on the 990 block of Danville Ct., in Crofton around 4:45 a.m., county police said at a press briefing.

More information was expected to be released in the coming days.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad noted the past few weeks have been a tough time for first responders, citing the death of the three Baltimore firefighters and NYPD's Jason Rivera.

"When one of us falls, we all rise," she said. "We all feel it."

The Maryland Attorney General's Office will investigate, as is the procedure with all police-involved shootings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.