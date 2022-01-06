Cheap Thrill For Armed Robbers Who Made $10 Profit Off Anne Arundel Motel

Suspects of an early morning motel robbery in Linthicum Heights are on the run after stealing a whopping $10 from their victim, authorities say.

The suspects knocked on the victims door and brandished a handgun demanding money. The victim handed over $10 and the suspects fled the scene at the MOTEL 6 at 5179 Raynor Avenue around 1 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, Anne Arundel Police say.

The suspects are described as black males wearing all black. Police ask that anyone with information call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

