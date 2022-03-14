Boy, 14, Shot In Anne Arundel County: Police

A teenager was shot over the weekend in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 9th Avenue SE in Glen Burnie around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 13.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the lower body, police said.

The victim told police they were in a shed on the property with two other people - one known and another unknown - when the unknown subject pulled out a gun and shot him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

