Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Police & Fire

Boy, 14, Shot In Anne Arundel County: Police

David Cifarelli
Anne Arundel Police Department
Anne Arundel Police Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department (Twitter)

A teenager was shot over the weekend in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 9th Avenue SE in Glen Burnie around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 13. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the lower body, police said. 

The victim told police they were in a shed on the property with two other people - one known and another unknown - when the unknown subject pulled out a gun and shot him. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. 

