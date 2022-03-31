Body Found After Apparent Suicide Behind Marley Mall In Glen Burnie (DEVELOPING)

One person was found dead after an apparent suicide on the foot bridge along the Baltimore-Annapolis trail behind the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, multiple sources said.

The body of the adult male was found hanging after a jogger called police reporting around 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, Anne Arundel County Police confirm to Daily Voice

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

