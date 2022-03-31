Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Body Found After Apparent Suicide Behind Marley Mall In Glen Burnie (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Entrance to the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie
Entrance to the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was found dead after an apparent suicide on the foot bridge along the Baltimore-Annapolis trail behind the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, multiple sources said.

The body of the adult male was found hanging after a jogger called police reporting around 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, Anne Arundel County Police confirm to Daily Voice

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.