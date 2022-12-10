Bloody Student Fight In At Glen Burnie High School Leaves One Slashed By Knife

A 17-year-old high school student has been charged after cutting another student at Glen Burnie High School, authorities say.

A School Resource Officer arrested and charged the student after they attacked the victim with a small pocket knife around 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim was slashed across the upper body by the Pasadena teen during the fight and suffered minor injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

