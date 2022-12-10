Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Bloody Student Fight In At Glen Burnie High School Leaves One Slashed By Knife

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The student was slashed across the upper body in the attack.
The student was slashed across the upper body in the attack. Photo Credit: Pixabay/niekverlaan (overlay); ElasticComputeFarm

A 17-year-old high school student has been charged after cutting another student at Glen Burnie High School, authorities say.

A School Resource Officer arrested and charged the student after they attacked the victim with a small pocket knife around 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim was slashed across the upper body by the Pasadena teen during the fight and suffered minor injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. 

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.