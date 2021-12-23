Baltimore Driver Who Tried Hitting Police Officer Busted With Ghost Gun, Pot: Authorities

A man who almost hit police officers during a traffic stop and then jumped behind the wheel to speed away was found with a "ghost" handgun and a large amount of pot, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

On Dec. 17, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Brookwood Road near Alley 33 in Brooklyn Park. As officers were speaking with the driver outside of the vehicle, the front seat passenger, identified as 29-year-old Timothy Bilal Robinson of Baltimore, moved to the driver's seat and accelerated, causing the open door of the vehicle to strike the officer.

The vehicle sped off but was soon located on Christian Road where it had crashed.

Robinson then ran from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended. Officers located a 9mm Glock style polymer 80 “ghost” handgun and approximately 37 grams of suspected marijuana inside the suspect’s jacket that he had discarded just prior to being apprehended.

The original driver was cited for the traffic violation and released from the scene. Robinson, the original passenger was arrested and charged.

