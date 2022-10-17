Armed Man Threatens Maryland Mechanics While Trying To Get Vehicle Repaired

An investigation is underway after an armed man allegedly threatened employees at a Rent-A-Wreck in Glen Burnie while trying to inquire about a possible vehicle repair, authorities say.

The suspect, described as a heavy-set black man, was allegedly dropped off by his girlfriend at the Rent-A-Wreck at 7352 Ritchie Highway around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The man reportedly got into an argument with employees and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun during the altercation, threatening the workers before fleeing in a Mercedes SUV.

Charges against the suspect are pending positive identification of the suspect.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

