Armed Coat Snatcher On The Loose After Robbing Social Media Marketplace Sellers

A suspect who reportedly robbed a person during an attempted social media marketplace sale in Gambrills is on the loose, authorities say.

Investigation revealed that on Monday, Nov. 28, a citizen was attempting to sell a coat in the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 2389 Brandermill Boulevard when an unknown suspect robbed them, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police say that the two adult victims arranged to meet in the parking lot of the shopping center near the Starbucks when an unidentified man approached the victim and asked for the coat. As the victims tried to exchange the coat, the suspect pulled up his shirt, revealing a gun.

The victims then turned over the coat and the suspect fled in a light-colored Honda.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-twenties, standing around 5-feet 8-inches tall, and was wearing a blue mask, long-sleeved black sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and black shoes.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

