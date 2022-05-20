Anne Arundel County Vape Shop Hit By Armed Robber: Police

An armed man robbed a Pasadena vape store, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities say.

The suspect entered Smoke and Vape, located at 2708 Mountain Road, and asked for a plastic bag and about the price of an item around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, Anne Arundel County Police said.

When the employee turned around, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded money, police added.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing all black clothing, fled in the direction of Mountain House Crossing. Despite officer's best efforts, the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

