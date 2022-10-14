Anne Arundel County Officer's Police Powers Suspended After Criminal Assault Summons

An Anne Arundel County police officer has been issued a criminal summons for second-degree assault, authorities say.

Officer T. Thomas, a 2-year veteran with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, has had his police powers suspended after the department became aware of the incident on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Baltimore City Police responded to an address in their jurisdiction which resulted in the criminal summons being issued for Officer Thomas.

Officer Thomas is currently working in an administrative capacity with pay.

