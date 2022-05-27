Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say.

Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police.

One of the three suspects had shot at the wall of the parking garage attached to the Target before all three suspects fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

