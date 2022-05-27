Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Target
Target Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say.

Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. 

One of the three suspects had shot at the wall of the parking garage attached to the Target before all three suspects fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.