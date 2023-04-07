Contact Us
Police & Fire

7-Eleven Robber Strikes Severn Location

Annie DeVoe
The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m.
A suspect is on the run after a robbery at a Severn 7-Eleven, police say.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Annapolis Road around 5:30 a.m., Friday, April 7 after receiving reports of a robbery that had occurred around an hour earlier, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The suspect, described as a black man in his mid-twenties, entered the store and brandished a handgun before demanding money.

The victim placed money into a bag brought by the suspect and fled on foot. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

