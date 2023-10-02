Pedestrian Lying In Maryland Road Critical After Being Hit By SUV, Police Say

Officers were called to a stretch of Ritchie Highway near Creswell Road at around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, when the driver of a Ford Explorer reported that despite his best efforts, he hit a 46-year-old man who was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The pedestrian - whose name has not been released - suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for "advanced medical care," police say. The driver of the Explorer was unharmed and stayed at the scene to assist with the investigation after calling the police.

According to the department, the crash remains under investigation on Monday morning.

