Pedestrian Lying In Maryland Road Critical After Being Hit By SUV, Police Say

A 46-year-old man was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Monday morning with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Park, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced.

The fatal crash was reported on Ritchie Highway near Creswell Road.
Zak Failla
Officers were called to a stretch of Ritchie Highway near Creswell Road at around 4:10 a.m. on Monday, when the driver of a Ford Explorer reported that despite his best efforts, he hit a 46-year-old man who was lying in the middle of the roadway.

The pedestrian - whose name has not been released - suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for "advanced medical care," police say. The driver of the Explorer was unharmed and stayed at the scene to assist with the investigation after calling the police.

According to the department, the crash remains under investigation on Monday morning.

