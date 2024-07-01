Pedestrian Killed Crossing Route 50 In Anne Arundel County 'For Unknown Reasons:' State Police

Troopers were called at around 4:30 a.m. on July 1 to a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Route 50, near Maryland Route 424, where there was a reported inoperable vehicle in the roadway.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers found the Lexus in the area, which was involved in a crash with the pedestrian, who crossed over the westbound span of the roadway into the eastbound "for unknown reasons" when they were struck.

The pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Two lanes were temporarily closed while state police investigated the fatal crash, though they reopened later on Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

