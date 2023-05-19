Parents Leery Of Long Gun-Wielding Man Looming At Anne Arundel County Bus Stops

Police say that an armed person has been walking on public property near and bast school bus stops, occasionally stopping to talk to children.

In photos shared online, the suspicious man can be seen wearing all black and holding the gun pointed to the ground with a red hat. There have been reports that he is protesting Gov. West Moore's gun laws.

Officers have made contact with the man, who is legally allowed to possess weapons, and the long gun in question is permitted under the state’s open carry laws, according to the department.

Officials said that they’ve been in contact with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools and State’s Attorney’s Office, and in response, there has been an increased presence in the area to help assuage any safety concerns among students or parents.

Severn Elementary School Principal Isaphine Smith wrote a letter to parents this week addressing the man in an effort to ease their concerns after speaking with the man.

"He has no intent to harm anyone," Smith wrote. "That said, we all understand - and have communicated to the man - the fears that are raised when someone with a weapon in near children or a school.

"In a conversation with the Communications Office this morning, the man agreed to stop visiting elementary school bus stops entirely.

"(We) acknowledge his right to do what he is doing, but kindly asked him to avoid areas where any students gather to get on or off school buses during the hours in which that normally occurs."

