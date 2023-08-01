Owings Mills Man Busted With Cocaine After Kicking In Anne Arundel Apartment Door: Police

Owings Mills resident Corey Isaiah Abney, 28, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Monday night following a reported burglary in Glen Burnie.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, officers were called to the 300 block of Gatewater Court when Abney allegedly kicked in an apartment door wearing a ski mask and black sweatshirt.

Abney was able to flee the scene in a gray Infiniti before officers arrived, but they were able to track him down, and he was detained without further incident.

During the bust, officers' seized:

"Evidence related to the burglary;"

Cocaine;

Digital scale;

Clear Ziploc sandwich bags;

$1,200 in cash;

Three cellphones.

Charges against Abney are pending.

