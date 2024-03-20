‘Overwhelming:’ Photos Document Toddler’s Rescue, Picu Stay After Playground Fall In Maryland

Two-year-old Lucas’ journey began on Saturday, March 16, state police said. He suffered serious injuries due to a fall at a local playground, prompting an immediate response by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

EMS crews evaluated the extent of Lucas’ injuries requested MSPAC for rapid transport after determining that he would need specialty care.

“Trooper 1 flew Lucas to expert hands, with his mother onboard,” state police said in a Facebook post documenting the brave and resilient boy’s adventure.

Lucas was released from the PICU at the Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday, the post said, adding that the family “reached out to thank everyone involved and share photos from their overwhelming experience.”

“We are so grateful to know Lucas is home and recovering,” reads the post.

“Our crews love to hear about the positive outcomes patients have and what we can accomplish in partnership with allied agencies. Great job by all involved!”

