Outlaw Walks Through Crime Scene, Assaults Officer In Maryland, Police Say

Outlaw went rogue when he nearly contaminated a crime scene, became disorderly and assaulted an officer after gunshots rang out on Clay Street and several suspects fled the area.

The strange scene played out shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, when officers from the Annapolis Police Department were called to investigate reports of shots fired that struck several homes and vehicles before turning onto Brewer Street.

Multiple suspects then bailed from the vehicle - which had also been reported stolen in Anne Arundel - and fled in unknown directions.

While officers were investigating the shooting, police say that a large crowd formed as they were establishing a crime scene, prompting them to call for an assist from other nearby agencies.

Among the crowd was Outlaw, who walked through the crime scene after being ordered not to, and when officers attempted to stop him, the 25-year-old Annapolis resident became disorderly and wound up striking an officer, who suffered a minor injury, according to a department spokesperson.

Outlaw was arrested without further incident and charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Failure to obey a reasonable, lawful request;

Disorderly conduct;

Resisting and interfering with an arrest;

Obstructing and hindering an officer.

He was released following his arrest.

Officials made note that they do not believe Outlaw's arrest was directly related to the shooting.

The incident and shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 260-3439.

