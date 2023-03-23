Mother Killed On I-695 Remembered For 'Touching The Lives Of Those Who Came Around Her'

The community is rallying around the family of a 26-year-old mother who was unexpectedly killed earlier this month when she was struck by a car on I-695 in Anne Arundel County.

Thousands of dollars were raised within a few hours on behalf of Deja Sharon May, who was the victim of a fatal crash shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 in Linthicum Heights.

According to the family, they were not fully prepared for the cost of a funeral service, and a GoFundMe fundraiser was set up on their behalf that was already nearing its goal 12 hours after its creation.

The family said that they hoped to raise $5,000 by Friday, March 31, to “give Deja the memorial she deserves, honor her last memory, and say our final goodbyes.”

“Deja was a beautiful woman, a loving mother to her 6-year-old son, and a person who touched the lives of those who came around her,” they added. “We are devastated by her sudden loss and full of grief.”

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign supporting Deja Sharvon May can do so here.

