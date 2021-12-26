'Bright Soul': Anne Arundel Mom Channing Jeffries Survived By 2 Children

Channing Jefferies of Odenton died unexpectedly on Nov. 22, leaving two children behind. She was 28 years old

A GoFundMe was launched to help raise funds to start a scholarship for Chloe and Chase.

The page remembered her as a "bright soul," and those who knew her said she was an exceptional mother, aunt, daughter, and friend.

Born in Florence, Alabama, Jefferies lived in Odenton since high school and later went on to pursue a career in dental administration.

"She always had a cheerful hello and goodbye to all who came to the office where she worked," the GoFundMe says. "She was the bright light that made everyone special."

But most of all, those who knew her say, Jeffries loved her children and niece was the most. As one of her co-workers said "there was not a day that did not go by that she did not talk about her children or niece".

Click here to donate and here for the full obituary.

