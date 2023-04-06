Uncle, Nephew Killed In Murder-Suicide In Front Of Family At Glen Burnie Home

Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 7300 block of Red Pond Court to investigate a disturbance around 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.

When police arrived at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and observed several people running out of a nearby home.

Officers entered the home to find the body of 47-year-old Kofi Frempong, who had been fatally shot by his nephew Daniel Amponsah, 27.

Amponsah was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

