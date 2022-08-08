Twelve Treated For Injuries After Glen Burnie Deck Collapse: Officials

At least 12 people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the deck on the home in the 299 block of Roesler Avenue collapsed around 11:51 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Thirty-five first responders showed up to assist in helping the victims after the incident.

All 12 victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, five of which were described as "serious" by police.

The victims were allegedly standing on the 20x35 deck during the incident.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown and has been reportedly turned over to the insurance company.

