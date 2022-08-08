Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Twelve Treated For Injuries After Glen Burnie Deck Collapse: Officials

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Ambulance
Ambulance Photo Credit: ArtisticOperations from Pixabay

At least 12 people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the deck on the home in the 299 block of Roesler Avenue collapsed around 11:51 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Thirty-five first responders showed up to assist in helping the victims after the incident.

All 12 victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, five of which were described as "serious" by police. 

The victims were allegedly standing on the 20x35 deck during the incident.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown and has been reportedly turned over to the insurance company. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.