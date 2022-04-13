Sassy Maryland Toddler Battles Neuroblastoma

"Without a moment's notice, our world was flipped upside down."

Those are the first words in the description of the GoFundMe organized in honor of 2-year-old Madilynn (Madi) Jo from Pasadena.

The "sassy" princess was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that attacks the nerve tissue of the sympathetic nervous system, on Jan. 25, the campaign reads. After starting early stages of treatment at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology, it is believed that the cancer has spread and put Madi at high risk.

Madi successfully completed surgery on March 1 and was last said to be eating through a feeding tube. She also started her second round of chemo on that day and was in the hospital for at least five days.

"She'll likely end this round bald but we all know #baldisbeautiful," campaign organizer Katie Heffington wrote. "We know each round gets a little harder on her body so keep the prayers coming."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help raise funds for the Nelson family as they "face some of the scariest and most uncertain days, weeks, and months ahead." The proceeds from the campaign will go directly toward covering the family's medical bills for Madi.

"By taking some of the financial burden off of Todd and Danielle, we will allow them to focus on Madi, Connor and Jordan," Heffington wrote. "Thank you in advance from the whole family, for your support and love through all of this!"

As of Wednesday, April 13, the GoFundMe has raised over $92,000 and is close to its $100,000 goal. You can donate by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.