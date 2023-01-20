Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers were able to determine that the argument turned physical when Johns and another suspect threatened the roommates with a sword, and eventually striking them with a baseball bat.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with additional information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

