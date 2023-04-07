Police Warn Of Gas Station Robber Directing Victims To ATMs For Cash In Linthicum Heights

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who forced a victim to withdraw money at gunpoint in Linthicum Heights.

Officers were informed of the robbery in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, April 6, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigators learned that the victim was at the Shell Station on Nursery Road when they were approached by the suspect, who demanded money.

When the victim stated they did not have any money, the suspect lifted his shirt, showed a handgun, and directed the victim to an ATM inside the gas station where he withdrew money.

The suspect grabbed the money and fled the store in an unknown direction. He is described as a black man in his mid-twenties wearing a black jacket, blue tank top, and black pants.

