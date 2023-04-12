Motorcyclist Takes Anger Out On Laurel Vehicle

Police are investigating an overnight Laurel road rage incident, authorities say.

Around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the area of Laurel Fort Meade Road near Brock Bridge Road to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two 34-year-old men and a 25-year-old man who had been involved in a shooting.

Investigation revealed that the three men were driving in the area when they accidentally cut off a motorcyclist, who retaliated by shooting at their vehicle.

The motorcyclist is described as a black man who was wearing a yellow shirt.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Luckily, no one appeared to have been injured in the shooting.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

