Anne Arundel Daily Voice
'Maybe Next Time,' Says Maryland Judge Who Tossed Assembly's Reconfigured District Map

David Cifarelli
The Maryland flag
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bruce Emmerling

A Maryland judge rejected the General Assembly’s newly drawn Congressional district map and asked them to try again in a week, WBAL reports.

The map, which is generally favored by Democrats, separates districts by population and racial makeup rather than political affiliation, the outlet reports.

Judge Lynne A. Battaglia called the maps unconstitutional and said they violate the Maryland Constitution and Declaration of Rights, the outlet reports.

The map has been sent back to General Assembly to develop a new plan by Wednesday, March 30, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full story from WBAL.

