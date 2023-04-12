Massive Contraband Smuggling Operation At Jessup Correctional Institution Broken Up: AG

An elaborate smuggling conspiracy at the Jessup Correctional Institution that could have been taken from the pages of a movie script has been broken up, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced.

Eleven people have been indicted for a contraband conspiracy involving inmates, former inmates, prison staff, and family members who worked to sneak drugs and electronics into the Anne Arundel County facility.

The extensive investigation was launched in April 2021, when officials found heroin, Suboxone, an Apple Watch, and data storage cards in the cell of inmates Gary Ward and Donte Tyler, leading to the discovery of the intricate smuggling conspiracy.

It is alleged that Makeia Brockington Nelson, a nurse contracted to work at the prison, was the one who smuggled the contraband into the facility at the behest of Jasmine Ward, the daughter of inmate Ward.

Nelson was busted with Suboxone, marijuana, tobacco, and SIM cards packaged for the prison in March 2022, at which point she was barred from all Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facilities and the dominoes began to fall.

Further investigation into financial records from a Cash App led to the discovery of “a network of outside facilitators who sent and received money to pay for drugs and contraband and Nelson’s smuggling fee,” the AG said.

In total, Nelson received more than $92,000 in smuggling fees from facilitators outside the prison of current and former inmates at the prison.

Nelson, also known as “Makeia Brown,” and “Makeia Brockington,” 48, of Hunt Valley, was charged in a 26-count indictment that includes charges for:

Contraband conspiracy;

Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances;

Possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute;

Possession of contraband with the intent to deliver it to a person confined or detained in a place of confinement.

Nelson’s daughter, Tamar Brown, 24, was charged in a 19-count indictment for:

Contraband conspiracy;

Conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances;

Possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute.

“The illegal flow of drugs and other contraband into prisons leads to violence and drug overdoses within our prisons and creates barriers to our treatment, education and rehabilitation efforts,” the AG said.

“Let me be clear, to those who think they can operate in the shadows, we have zero tolerance for this sort of criminal behavior.”

Gary Ward , Jr., 52, and Tyner , 36, were charged in a nine-count indictment for contraband conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

