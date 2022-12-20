Contact Us
Maryland Daycare Has License Revoked; Caretaker Arrested For Alleged Child Abuse: Police

Zak Failla
Kiddie Academy in Millersville
Kiddie Academy in Millersville Photo Credit: Facebook/Kiddie's Academy of Millersville

Police say that a former daycare worker in Maryland is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a toddler who did not want to take a nap while in her care earlier this month.

Shannon Smith, a former aide at Kiddie Academy of Millersville in Anne Arundel County, has been charged with second-degree child abuse and assault following a violent incident with a 2-year-old boy on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It is alleged that Smith could be seen in a video from the Kiddy Academy grabbing the child by his arm, causing him to fall, then dragging him over to a cot, where she forcefully placed him down.

She has since been terminated from her position.

Officials noted that Kiddie Academy had its license suspended, which is under appeal. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

