Let The Games Begin: Here's When Mobile Sports Betting Is Coming To Maryland

Opening Day is coming for sports betters in Maryland just in time for the NFL’s slate of Thanksgiving games.

Maryland Lottery officials announced that mobile sports wagering will launch statewide beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 after it was made approved by the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC)

Seven of the 10 mobile sports betting applications awarded licensees by SWARC will now have to successfully complete operational requirements, including a controlled demonstration before launching.

Those sportsbooks include:

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World);

BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC;

Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings);

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore);

PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville);

PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel);

Riverboat on the Potomac.

Three others have been approved, but already advised SWARC that they will not be ready to launch on Nov. 23:

Greenmount OTB LLC;

Long Shot’s LLC;

Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders).

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan previously said that it was key for he and his administration to have mobile sports gambling up and running statewide before the Super Bowl in February.

"To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year,” he said. "It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action.

"Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving.”

