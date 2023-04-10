Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Jessup Shell Station Hit In Armed Easter Robbery

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
2753 Annapolis Road
2753 Annapolis Road Photo Credit: imageg

Police are searching for a suspect behind the robbery of a gas station in Jessup.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to the Shell Station on Annapolis Road around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, April 9 after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told officers that the suspect entered the store and brandished a handgun demanding money.

The victim complied with the suspect and turned over money, which the suspect put into a bag before fleeing in a white Hyundai sedan.

The car took off down Annapolis Road toward Baltimore Washington Parkway.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20s standing around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket with black sleeves and hood, white pants, and a black facemask

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.