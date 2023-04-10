Jessup Shell Station Hit In Armed Easter Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect behind the robbery of a gas station in Jessup.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to the Shell Station on Annapolis Road around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, April 9 after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told officers that the suspect entered the store and brandished a handgun demanding money.

The victim complied with the suspect and turned over money, which the suspect put into a bag before fleeing in a white Hyundai sedan.

The car took off down Annapolis Road toward Baltimore Washington Parkway.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20s standing around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket with black sleeves and hood, white pants, and a black facemask

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.