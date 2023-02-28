Contact Us
Glen Burnie Woman Fighting For Life After Being Struck By Car While Walking Dog

Annie DeVoe
R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

A woman who was out walking her dog is now fighting for her life after a devastating crash in Glen Burnie.

The 46-year-old woman was taking her dog on a late night walk around 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 when she was struck by a Toyota Camry trying to cross East Furnace Branch Road near East Thompson Avenue, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota immediately stopped his vehicle after the crash and stayed on the scene. 

Officials said that the 46-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries from the collision and was rushed by ambulance to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

The dog was not struck in the collision.

