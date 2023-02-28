Glen Burnie Woman Fighting For Life After Being Struck By Car While Walking Dog

A woman who was out walking her dog is now fighting for her life after a devastating crash in Glen Burnie.

The 46-year-old woman was taking her dog on a late night walk around 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 when she was struck by a Toyota Camry trying to cross East Furnace Branch Road near East Thompson Avenue, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota immediately stopped his vehicle after the crash and stayed on the scene.

Officials said that the 46-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries from the collision and was rushed by ambulance to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

The dog was not struck in the collision.

