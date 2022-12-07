'Give Me All Your Money', Tiny Man Punches Woman In Face During Robbery

Police are looking for a short man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The woman was reportedly approached by the man as she was getting out of her vehicle in the 300 block of Gatewater Court, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The man then demanded for the woman to give him all of her money before punching her in the face and fleeing on foot toward Furnace Branch Road.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-twenties, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. He was heavier set and clean-shaven, last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a black bandana.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

