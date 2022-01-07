Gas Tax Hike Effective In Maryland, Virginia July 1

Buckle up: Gas prices are going up in Maryland and Virginia on Friday, July 1.

Maryland's gas tax is almost 43 cents a gallon while Virginia's is about 28 cents.

Virginia's average gas price as of Friday was $4.65, while Maryland's was $4.77. Both are lower than the nation's average gas price, $4.84, AAA says.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging a gas tax holiday while one in Maryland ended last April.

"While the pain at the pump is only getting worse, the leaders of the General Assembly continue to refuse to do anything about it," Hogan said in a Tweet. "There is no reason why we cannot come together to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs of gas burdening Marylanders."

