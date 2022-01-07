Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Gas Tax Hike Effective In Maryland, Virginia July 1

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gas pump
Gas pump Photo Credit: Anthony Inswasty Wikipedia

Buckle up: Gas prices are going up in Maryland and Virginia on Friday, July 1.

Maryland's gas tax is almost 43 cents a gallon while Virginia's is about 28 cents.

Virginia's average gas price as of Friday was $4.65, while Maryland's was $4.77. Both are lower than the nation's average gas price, $4.84, AAA says.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging a gas tax holiday while one in Maryland ended last April.

"While the pain at the pump is only getting worse, the leaders of the General Assembly continue to refuse to do anything about it," Hogan said in a Tweet. "There is no reason why we cannot come together to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs of gas burdening Marylanders."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.