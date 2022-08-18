Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say.

Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Law enforcement personnel from across the state are expected to honor the life and service of Deputy McArdle who died of a heart attack on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Deputy McArdle joined the Sheriff’s Office in October 2017.

During his time with the department, he served in the Transportation and Detention Unit before transferring to his last assignment as a Field Operations Bureau Domestic Violence deputy.

McArdle specialized in the service of court documents related to domestic violence, according to the department.

He previously served with and retired from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department after 25 years.

Traffic may be impacted in and around North Bestgate Road from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., authorities are cautioning.

An escorted funeral procession will leave the church at around 1:15 p.m. as Deputy McArdle is escorted to interment at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

The procession will travel North Bestgate Road, to Bestgate Road, to Generals Highway (Rt. 178), to Sunrise Beach Road. Minor delays should be expected along the route.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department will provide traffic control for the procession.

For any follow-up, please contact Colonel Francis Tewey at (410) 222-1389 or ftewey@aacounty.org.

