Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

News

Fire Damages 4 Homes In Annapolis Displacing Several Families

Joe Gomez
Fire in Annapolis
Fire in Annapolis Photo Credit: AA First Alert

A fire broke out in an Annapolis neighborhood damaging several homes and displacing half a dozen people, according to WUSA9.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1600 block of Elwood Court at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

No residents were injured but four homes were damaged in the fire. A Naval Academy firefighter who responded to the scene was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

For more information go to WUSA9.

