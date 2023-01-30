Contact Us
Farm Supply Employee Allegedly Stabs Coworker During Heated Argument

Annie DeVoe
Bowen Farm Supply
Bowen Farm Supply Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

An Annapolis man was arrested after reportedly stabbing his coworker at a farm supply store, authorities say.

Joshua Joseph Stansbury, 22, is accused of stabbing his 49-year-old coworker during an argument that got physical at the Bowen Farm Supply store around 7:50 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Stansbury fled the store after the fight and was later found at his home in Annapolis, investigators said. 

The 49-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

