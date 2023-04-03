Drunk Man Who Caused Fatal Glen Burnie Pileup Had Child In Car

A suspected drunk driver is in the hospital after causing a crash that killed one and seriously injured several others at a Glen Burnie intersection.

Anne Arundel County Police believe that Pedro Balmore Baires Beltran, 35, was intoxicated when he drove up to the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road around 1 p.m., Sunday, April 2.

Witnesses say that Baires Beltran failed to stop at the red traffic signal, striking a Chevrolet Equinox, causing both vehicles to then strike a BMW that was turning into the Marley Station Mall.

Baires Beltran was rushed to Bayview Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in Baires Beltran's vehicle was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old driver of the Equinox, identified as Miquel Deleon, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Deleon's passenger, 36-year-old Brandon Deleon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupant of the third involved vehicle was not injured.

Baires Beltran faces several charges, including Criminally Negligent Manslaughter, Homicide while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a minor, and numerous other charges.

