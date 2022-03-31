Defrocked Philly Priest From Maryland Gets Prison Time For Sex Abuse, Lying To Feds

A defrocked Philadelphia priest and Maryland resident has been sentenced to prison for lying during an FBI sexual abuse investigation at his church, multiple sources report.

Robert Brennan, 83, was sentenced to two years of house arrest and five years of probation on Thursday, March 31, CBS Philadelphia reports.

Brennan told prosecutors he lied to investigators about knowing a former altar boy that Brennan sexually assaulted in 1998.

The alleged victim, Sean McIlmail, was 11 years old when he was raped and molested by Brennan at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Rhawnhurst, Pennsylvania, the outlet reported in an earlier article.

Rape charges were filed against Brennan after McIlmail told police in 2013, CBS reports. During their investigation in 2019, Brennan told the FBI he did not know McIlmail.

Brennan also allegedly covered up "decades of abuse by more than 300 priests against 1,000 victims across the state," the Baltimore Sun Reports.

On top of this, the charges against Brennan were dropped after McIlmail died of a drug overdose before trail, the Sun reports.

Part of Brennan’s plea agreement was to avoid jail time, according to CBS.

