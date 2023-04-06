Children Arrested After Failed Robbery At Marley Station Mall

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged after trying to rob a victim in the parking lot of a Glen Burnie mall, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County police were called to the Marley Station Mall around 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 5 after reports of an attempted robbery.

When officers got to the scene, the victim advised them that two 13-year-old boys had approached them and demanded property with their hands over their waistbands as if they had guns.

The victim reportedly told the teens he didn't have anything on him and walked toward the mall entrance and was followed by the suspects.

The suspects retreated when the victim's mother approached them and they were taken into custody by police a short time later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.