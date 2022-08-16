Anne Arundel County Teachers Rally Over 'Recruitmen Failures," Purported Educator Shortage

Maryland educators and school boards are at odds amid a national teacher shortage after claims that teachers hired through third-party contractors will receive significantly higher wages, officials say.

The Anne Arundel Public Schools (AACPS) Board of Education has fired back in a statement against the claims made by the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC), claiming that the union holds their own interests higher than those of students.

"TAAAC’s social media campaign opposing a staffing agency contract to help put caring, capable, qualified, certificated, and consistently present educators in front of students every day should be a clear signal to families of special education students that their leadership holds union interests in higher regard than what is best for students," says Board of Education leaders Joanna Tobin and Mark T. Bedell.

The union however, feels differently.

"We do not have an educator shortage; we have a shortage of people willing to be disrespected by their own school system," TAAAC President, Nicole Disney-Bates stated. "AACPS is spending huge sums of money to pay contractors more than their own dedicated employees who are invested in our communities, and dedicated to the students and families that they serve."

Disney-Bates claims that instead of addressing ongoing issues, such as workload and pay, AACPS is hiring outside contractors to fill spots for teaching roles, particularly special education.

Disney-Bates goes on to state that AACPS the contractors will be paying their hired educators a significantly higher wage than those who were hired directly by AACPS, which the school board will not match for the existing educators.

"These actions are shocking and represent an unprecedented attempt to undermine the integrity of the collective bargaining agreement between TAAAC and the Board of Education and dilute the quality of education across the county", Disney-Bates continued.

AACPS leaders claim that the pay difference is makes up for the lack of "benefits" the contracted employees will receive.

"It is critical to understand that contract employees receive no AACPS or State benefits", states AACPS. "Such benefits can add as much as 37 percent to an AACPS employee’s compensation package".

The school board goes on to say that regardless of a teacher shortage, special needs students have rights under federal and state laws that must be protected.

As for the union, members are hoping that their statements will bring fairness with negotiations for existing teachers, who became educators because of their passion to help others thrive.

"We demand AACPS stop hiring contractors, and to provide good faith efforts to make the job more attractive for the people that are part of the communities and dedicated to the students and families they love", says TAAAC.

To read the full statement by TAAAC, click here.

To read the full statement by AACPS, click here.

